Or Copy this URL to Share

Jimmie Butler



Memphis - Jimmie Butler, age -80, Oct. 15, 2020. former salesman for Paydar oriental Rugs Visitation Tuesday 4 to 6pm R S Lewis & Sons 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. Graveside services Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020 12 noon Enon Springs MBC Cemetery (Bright Rd) Hernando, MS. Beloved husband of Leverne Butler. Survived by three daughters, one son, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. R S Lewis & Sons 235 8169









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store