Jimmie Butler
Jimmie Butler

Memphis - Jimmie Butler, age -80, Oct. 15, 2020. former salesman for Paydar oriental Rugs Visitation Tuesday 4 to 6pm R S Lewis & Sons 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. Graveside services Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020 12 noon Enon Springs MBC Cemetery (Bright Rd) Hernando, MS. Beloved husband of Leverne Butler. Survived by three daughters, one son, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. R S Lewis & Sons 235 8169




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
