Jimmie Clardy Norwood



Jimmie Clardy Norwood, 91, passed away June 7, 2020 at her home in Greenwood. Graveside services will be 2 P.M. Wednesday, June 10 at Clear Springs Baptist Church Cemetery near Maben, MS. Rev. Billy Ray Stonestreet will officiate.



She is survived by her three children, Glenn "Shorty" Norwood, Jr. of Memphis, TN, Linda Norwood Waggoner of Daphne, AL and Joe Norwood of Murray, UT; two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a brother, Stennis Clardy (Glenda) of West Point, MS, a sister-in-law, Norma Clardy of West Point.



Memorials may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church or the charity of donor's choice.



Greenwood Delta Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.









