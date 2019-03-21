|
Jimmie E. (BOSS) Ward
Munford, TN
Jimmie E. (BOSS) Ward, 77, passed away on Monday, March 18. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 at the Covington Funeral Home. Mr. Ward was a retired truck driver and the founder of the Road Barrons MC. He is survived by his wife, Mimi Ward; four daughters, Jimmie Sue Ward (Jim) Riley of Little Rock, Gail Ward Evans of Jacksonville, AR, Donna Ward Benson of Austin, AR and Renee' Ward (Derrick) Bracken of Brighton; six granddaughters, Ashley Douglas, Mandy Gentry, Brandy Cox, Jessica Smith, Amanda Benson and Ashlyn Coats; three grandsons, Jimmy Dempsey, Shawn Ward and Andrew Coats; 16 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and a cousin, whom he cherished, Eva Swain of Beaumont, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Clara Waire Ward and one granddaughter, Kristy Cox Collier. The family requests that any memorials be made to the Munford Fire Dept or Avalon Hospice. Friends may sign an online guestbook at www.covingtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 21, 2019