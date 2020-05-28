March 12, 1938—May 25, 2020



Jimmie Files Berry was born in Hunter, Arkansas to James Arnet Files and Ruth Barnard Files on March 12, 1938. She was the fourth of eight children. She attended high school in Cotton Plant, Arkansas where she was named Miss Woodruff County and Homecoming Queen. She attended the University of Mississippi, where she was a Kappa Delta, serving as both rush chairman and pledge trainer. She graduated with a degree in elementary education.



In 1961 she married the love of her life, Charles Troy Berry of Stuttgart, Arkansas, and six months later they purchased a raw piece of land in the Mississippi Delta of Tunica County and began to clear the land and farm. In the early days of farming, she contributed greatly to the success of the farm, including surveying rice levees while 8 months pregnant. She and Charles found a home in the rural Mississippi Delta and ultimately chose to stay and raise their family.



Jimmie was full of life. She loved to dance, and make people laugh with her quick wit. She had a strong faith in Jesus Christ. She was a member of Tunica Presbyterian Church for 55 years where she served as a Sunday School teacher, Bible School teacher, and was an active member of the Women of the Church.



Jimmie loved her community and was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed playing bridge and world traveling with her beloved husband. She found great joy in watching her children and grandchildren play sports, and especially enjoyed expressing her disagreement with the game officials.



She was preceded in death her husband of 58 years, her son, Lee Hunter Berry, her parents, and six siblings. We rejoice in the reunion she is experiencing with these family members. She is survived by her daughter, Betsy Berry McRoberts and husband Claude of Montgomery, Alabama; her son Dr. Mont Berry and wife Sara of Tupelo, Mississippi, and her son Curtis Berry and wife Lori of Tunica, Mississippi. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, Claude McRoberts IV, Nan Neely McRoberts, Abbey McRoberts Miller (Scott), Katie Berry Thompson (Owen), Ellie Berry Carter (Drew), Joseph Berry, Troy Berry (Rorie), Joshua Berry, Sally Berry, Charlie Berry, Caroline Berry, Emma Berry, Curt Berry, and Mary Sue Berry, as well as her sister, Diane Files Bush (Wynn), of Batesville, Mississippi.



Due to the current national circumstances, the family will have a private graveside service. Memorials may be sent to Tunica Academy, Tunica Presbyterian Church, or Sanctuary Hospice.









