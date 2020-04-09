|
|
Jimmie Harold Mitchell
Jimmie "Jim" Harold Mitchell, 83, passed away at home March 30, 2020. After graduating from high school, Jim played basketball at the University of Miami and the University of Memphis. He retired from John Deere in 1992 after 33 years of service as an Area Merchandising Representative. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and traveling to Las Vegas with his family. He also was an avid Memphis Tigers and Memphis Grizzlies fan. He is survived by his Life Partner, Joyce Rowland; daughter, Kelli Mitchell; son- in-law, Kevin Cleveland, sister, Peggy Feldpausch; brother-in-law, Richard Fledpausch and a niece, Tammi Ramsey.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020