Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmie Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmie Harold Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmie Harold Mitchell Obituary
Jimmie Harold Mitchell

Jimmie "Jim" Harold Mitchell, 83, passed away at home March 30, 2020. After graduating from high school, Jim played basketball at the University of Miami and the University of Memphis. He retired from John Deere in 1992 after 33 years of service as an Area Merchandising Representative. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and traveling to Las Vegas with his family. He also was an avid Memphis Tigers and Memphis Grizzlies fan. He is survived by his Life Partner, Joyce Rowland; daughter, Kelli Mitchell; son- in-law, Kevin Cleveland, sister, Peggy Feldpausch; brother-in-law, Richard Fledpausch and a niece, Tammi Ramsey.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Family Funeral Care Memphis
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -