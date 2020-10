Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jimmie's life story with friends and family

Share Jimmie's life story with friends and family

Jimmie Morris, Jr.



Nashville - Jimmie Morris, Jr. 56 of Nashville formerly of Memphis, passed on October 14, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday October 25, 2020 from 2-5 PM at Superior Funeral Home, 460 E. McLemore.



Superior Funeral Home-McLemore 901 609-7008.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store