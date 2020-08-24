1/1
Jimmie Ruth Pugh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmie Ruth Pugh

Mrs. Jimmie Ruth Pugh, 98, passed, August 21, 2020. She was a member of Castalia Baptist Church where she served on the Mother Board and Choir. Visitation, Wed., August 26, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. and funeral, Thursday, August 27, 2020, 10 a.m. at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Burial, New Park Cemetery. She leaves 3 daughters, Charlene Hibbler, Sanell Chism, Jacqueline Rogers, brother, Lasalle Dundley, 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joe Ford Funeral Home
1616 Winchester Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
901-345-6075
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joe Ford Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved