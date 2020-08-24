Jimmie Ruth Pugh
Mrs. Jimmie Ruth Pugh, 98, passed, August 21, 2020. She was a member of Castalia Baptist Church where she served on the Mother Board and Choir. Visitation, Wed., August 26, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. and funeral, Thursday, August 27, 2020, 10 a.m. at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Burial, New Park Cemetery. She leaves 3 daughters, Charlene Hibbler, Sanell Chism, Jacqueline Rogers, brother, Lasalle Dundley, 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.