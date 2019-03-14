Resources
Jimmy Dwain Reece, 82, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on March 1, 2019 and is now in heaven with his wife of 47 years, Katharina Reece. He was a retired Air Force veteran who served his country for 25 years then went on to retire from the Germantown Post Office. Jimmy was a long - time member of the Cooper-Young community who helped out many a neighbor. He is survived by his two daughters, Tonya Reece and Jane Evans; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Services will be arranged at a later date for family and friends.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 14, 2019
