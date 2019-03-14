|
Jimmy Dwain Reece
Memphis, TN
Jimmy Dwain Reece, 82, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on March 1, 2019 and is now in heaven with his wife of 47 years, Katharina Reece. He was a retired Air Force veteran who served his country for 25 years then went on to retire from the Germantown Post Office. Jimmy was a long - time member of the Cooper-Young community who helped out many a neighbor. He is survived by his two daughters, Tonya Reece and Jane Evans; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Services will be arranged at a later date for family and friends.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 14, 2019