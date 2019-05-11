Services Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery 5668 Poplar Avenue Memphis , TN 38119-0885 (901) 767-8930 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Independent Presbyterian Church Memorial service 11:00 AM Independent Presbyterian Church Resources More Obituaries for Jimmy Whittington Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jimmy G. Whittington

Memphis - Surrounded by his beloved family, Jimmy Glen Whittington, age 76, departed this life on May 7, 2019 to join his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in heaven. Jimmy was born in Myrtle, Mississippi, and was the youngest of eleven children. After graduating from Myrtle High School, Jimmy moved to Memphis, Tennessee, where he met the love of his life, Jayne, and started the Jimmy Whittington Lumber Company, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2016. Jimmy quickly became a fixture in the lumber and building products industry, serving in numerous industry leadership roles at the local, regional and national level, including President of the Carolinas-Tennessee Building Materials Association in 1997. In 2007, Carnival Memphis honored Jimmy and his business for their outstanding achievements and service to the construction industry with the Business and Industry Salute Award of Excellence. While best known professionally for his lumber business, Jimmy became and remained active in the banking industry, serving on the board of directors of Boatmen's Bancshares (which was acquired by Bank of America) and as a founding shareholder and board member of Independent Bank in Memphis. Many an entrepreneur and business owner sought counsel from Jimmy over the decades, who was always willing to quietly and humbly make himself available to help however he could. Outside of his professional roles, Jimmy maintained an unwavering faith in Christ and passionately served his church home, Independent Presbyterian Church. He was a long-time member of the diaconate and was then elected to the session as an elder in 1991. While he cherished his time in both roles and the numerous friends and confidants he made, Jimmy was known by those closest to him at Independent as a prayer warrior in the truest sense of the term. It was rare that Jimmy was not at the weekly men's prayer breakfast and Jimmy's daily prayers would cover many, including family, friends and total strangers alike. Equally important, Jimmy was often the recipient of prayer and witnessed to many about the tangible and reassuring power of God's presence through prayer.



For all of his accomplishments, Jimmy always prioritized and cared for the people in his life. Jimmy so loved and was so loved by his family and many friends. He leaves behind his wife of almost 50 years and most precious friend, Jayne, who complemented Jimmy's quick wit and dry sense of humor with an endless amount of affection and hugs. Jimmy is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jim Jr. and Forsyth Whittington; daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Michael Stockburger; and nine grandchildren whom he adored, Palmer, Rowan and Townes Whittington; Mae, Whitt, Bruce and John Stockburger; and Mallory and Meredith Haliburton. Jimmy also leaves behind his sister and brother-in-law, Sarah and Graham Spencer, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Roy M. Whittington, five brothers (Fred, Edward, Eliot, Carl and Buddy) and four sisters (Jeffie Mayhew, Marianne Brown, Carol Whittington and Francis Basil). Friends would describe Jimmy as loyal and steadfast. He cared deeply for and about his friends - always present to celebrate a friend's accomplishment, share a friend's concern and grieve with his friends and their families when they suffered loss. He was an avid golfer (ringing up numerous holes-in-one) and his presence (and jokes) will be missed on courses in Memphis and Florida. Jimmy treasured his pancake breakfasts, dinner outings, golf trips, and time with his many friends, and his passing is sure to leave a hole in many hearts.



The family will receive guests between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the evening on Monday, May 13th, at Independent Presbyterian Church with a memorial service celebrating Jimmy's life to be held at Independent Presbyterian Church at eleven o'clock in the morning on May 14th. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be sent to Independent Presbyterian Church, the American Liver Foundation (Mid-South Division) or the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County. Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 11, 2019