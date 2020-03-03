Services
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
(662) 895-2310
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
Jimmy Herschel Brown


1941 - 2020
Jimmy Herschel Brown Obituary
Jimmy Herschel Brown, age 78, born November 5, 1941, in Benton County, MS, went to join his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, having lost his battle with cancer. Mr. Jimmy was a 1960 graduate of Ashland High School in Ashland. MS. He retired from Memphis Light Gas and Water, Gas Distribution, as District Supervisor in June 1987, after 25 years of service. Mr. Jimmy was a member of Longview Heights Baptist Church. He enjoyed traveling, golfing, working in his yard, and spending time with family and friends. Mr. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Herschel and Mildred Brown. Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Mary E. Brown; two daughters, Dana Bishop (Keith) and Kerri Floyd; a sister, Patsy (Fred), and two brothers, Danny (Betty) and Freddie (Brenda). He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Ashley, Joey, Zachary, and three great grandchildren, Cassidy, Caleb and Charlotte. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS. In lieu of a graveside service a catered reception will follow the service. Donations in Jimmy's memory can be made to Longview Heights Baptist Church Ministry or The . Online condolences may be expressed at

Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
