Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home
Service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:30 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Lacy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy (Big Jim) Lacy


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy (Big Jim) Lacy Obituary
Jimmy (Big Jim) Lacy

Bartlett - Jimmy (Big Jim) Lacy, 69, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 after a long illness. Jim was born in Memphis, Tennessee on December 8, 1949.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John Willard and Odell Lacy; his brother, John Wayne Lacy. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy; his sons Jimmy, Jr. and John; 7 grandchildren, who are the love of his life, nieces and all family members. He will be dearly missed by all of his loved ones.

Services at 2:30, visitation at 1:30, Sunday, July 14 at Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.