Jimmy (Big Jim) Lacy
Bartlett - Jimmy (Big Jim) Lacy, 69, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 after a long illness. Jim was born in Memphis, Tennessee on December 8, 1949.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Willard and Odell Lacy; his brother, John Wayne Lacy. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy; his sons Jimmy, Jr. and John; 7 grandchildren, who are the love of his life, nieces and all family members. He will be dearly missed by all of his loved ones.
Services at 2:30, visitation at 1:30, Sunday, July 14 at Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 13, 2019