|
|
Jimmy Lee Hooker Sr.
- - Jimmy Lee Hooker Sr. age 81, retired superintendent for John J Campbell roofing company passed away Sunday June 9,2019 with his daughter Loretta at his side. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years Bertha, oldest son Chester Earl, and two grandsons. He leaves to cherish is legacy 5 daughters, Georgia (mae) Holt, Loretta Hooker, Cathy Hooker, Leola Williams, LaBertha Ashford and two sons Jimmy Hooker jr and Jeffery Hooker. several grand and great grandchildren. a host of relatives and special friends per his request his body was donated to science ( UTHSC)
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 14, 2019