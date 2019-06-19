|
Jimmy Miles Dunagan, Sr.
Memphis - Jimmy Miles Dunagan Sr. was born July 7, 1937 in Gibson County, TN. He died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on June 17, 2019. He was 81.
Jimmy served in the United States Air Force. He served with the Memphis Police Department starting in 1960 and was one of the original 6 pilots who formed the Memphis Police Department Aviation Unit in 1969.
Jimmy was the Chief Pilot and Director of Security for Anderson Tully Lumber Company from 1972-1993.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his wife, Jillian Ann Dunagan of High Wycombe, England, his brothers Robert and Joe Dunagan, and sister, Kitty Sue Burkett. He is survived by his three loving children, Kelly Ann Kish of Southaven, MS, Wendy Lou Harris (Jon) of Collierville, TN, and his son, Jimmy Miles Dunagan Jr. (Jill) of Collierville, TN, and his sister Evelyn Ecker of Millington, TN. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren, Nick Horton, Mabry Harris, Ethan Kish, Carson Harris, Austin Wrenn, Jessica Dunagan, Tully Dunagan, Chase Guttu, Sam Guttu, and Creed Dunagan. Jimmy will also be greatly missed by many loving nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, from 5 - 7 p.m., at Hope Presbyterian Church, 8500 Walnut Grove Rd., Memphis, TN.
Visitation and memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 20, at 11 a.m., at Shelton Funeral Home, 415 S College St., Trenton, TN, with internment to follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Trenton, TN.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to: Tunnel to Towers (Tunnel2Towers.org)
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 19, 2019