Evening Shade, AR - Jo Ann Barrom, 84, of Evening Shade, Arkansas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 25, 2020 in Evening Shade, Arkansas. Jo Ann was born October 4, 1935 to Lewis Anthony Barrom, Sr. and Thelma Dean (Pinegar) Barrom in Memphis, Tennessee.



Jo Ann retired as an Invoice Adjuster from Fed Ex in Memphis, Tennessee. She taught Sunday School and loved her church family dearly. Her passion was leading children to the Lord. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Cherokee Village, Arkansas. Jo Ann loved her cats, doing volunteer work and loved helping others. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend.



Jo Ann leaves to mourn her passing, son, William R. Whitsitt, Jr. (Donna) of Arlington, Tennessee; two daughters, Amanda J. Delffs (Roger) of Evening Shade, Arkansas and Elizabeth J. Mock (Phil) of Salem, Arkansas; seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Jo Ann is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Lewis A. Barrom, Jr., Charles Ray Barrom, and Richard Barrom and sister, Marlene Joyce Warmath.



The family will hold a private graveside service in the near future. Memorials may be made to the New Beginnings Pregnancy Help Center, P.O. Box 506, Ash Flat, Arkansas 72513. Arrangements are under the direction of Barker Funeral Home in Salem, Arkansas.









