Services
M. J. Edwards Whitehaven F. C.
5494 Elvis Presley Boulevard
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 332-3164
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
M. J. Edwards
5494 Elvis Presley Blvd.
Memphis, TN
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Magnolia First Baptist Church
1518 S. Cooper
Memphis, TN
View Map
Jo Ann Dorse Wortham Obituary
Jo Ann Dorse Wortham

Memphis - Jo Ann Dorse Wortham, 70, transitioned June 3, 2019. Visitation: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 4 - 7 P.M. at M. J. Edwards, 5494 Elvis Presley Blvd. Funeral: Friday, June 14, 2019, 11:00 A.M.at Magnolia First Baptist Church, 1518 S. Cooper, Memphis, TN. Burial: St. Paul Skipper Spring, Grand Junction, TN. She leaves her husband, Alfred Wortham, two sons, Gabriel (Monica) Reed and John Reed, Jr., five sisters, Rebecca (Maurice) Wooten, Lloyd Little, Jeanette Dorse, Laura Dorse-Jackson, Beverly (Danny) Williams of Moscow, TN, five brothers, Phillips Dorse, Jimmie Dorse, Eddie (Karen) Dorse of Lithonia, GA, Charles (Regina) Maclin of Country Club Hills, IL, and Joe Louis Dorse and three grandchildren.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 9, 2019
