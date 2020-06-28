Jo Ann HallSomerville - Jo Ann Hall, wife of Charles W. Hall for 64 years, passed from this life to a better one on June 26, 2020, age 87. She was born in Center Ridge, Arkansas, June 1, 1933, to Otho and Bessie Woolverton Holloway, who predeceased her as well as an infant daughter, Abigail Hall, her brother, Robert Holloway and stepmother, Mae Shull Holloway. She is survived by her husband Charles, one son, Jonathan (Christi) Hall of Germantown, TN, two beloved grandchildren, Austin (Katelyn) Hall of Southaven, MS, and Carly (fiance Seth) Hall of Auburn, AL, one great-grandchild, Maverick, one sister, Christine Holloway (Dan) Florence of Missouri City, TX.After elementary school in rural Arkansas, Jo Ann graduated from high school in Risco, Missouri as valedictorian of her class, at age 17. She then attended Freed-Hardeman College in Henderson, Tennessee, with an associate degree. She worked as secretary for firms in each location where her husband's employment took them, including California, Texas, Memphis and Middle Tennessee.Jo Ann was a member of the church of Christ and attended the church in Somerville where she also helped with bible correspondence courses. Her other interests included keeping family genealogy records, gardening, and reading.Family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Memorial Park Funeral Home from 9 am until funeral service starts at 10 am. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.