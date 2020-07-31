1/1
Jo Ann Owen
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Jo Ann Owen

Germantown - Jo Ann Owen, of Germantown, Tennessee, passed away on July 29, 2020. Jo Ann was born on May 2, 1935 in Crenshaw, Mississippi to Obia and Rose (Brown) Owen. She was employed in 1961 by the Bond Division of First National Bank of Memphis, later First Tennessee Bank and First Tennessee Capital Markets and retired in 1996.

Jo Ann loved to travel, having visited 21 foreign countries and 47 states. She was an avid Memphis Tiger basketball fan and at one time traveled to out of town games with the Traveling Tigers group. Jo Ann was most creative, she was a seamstress and did oil paintings. She made silk flowers, teddy bears, dolls and had a thimble collection of over 900, many of which she obtained on her travels. Jo Ann was also an avid reader, her other passions included poodles and hummingbirds. She was a longtime member of Germantown Baptist Church.

Jo Ann leaves a sister, Kitty O'Neill of Crenshaw, Mississippi, a nephew, Don (Dawn) O'Neill of Senatobia, Mississippi, a niece Debbie (Mike) Harpole of Burkburnett, Texas an "adopted" niece and nephew, Lori Walker and Phillip Wright of Hermitage Tennessee and other great nieces and great nephews. She also leaves behind her longtime friend and caregiver, Joanne Woody and her beloved poodle, Benny.

A special thanks to the nurses and staff at Kirby Pines Job's Way for their dedication and loving care during the past months.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alzfdn.org or a charity of your choice.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, August 3rd, 2020, from eleven o'clock in the morning until the time of the funeral service at twelve o'clock in the afternoon in the Fireside Chapel, at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
AUG
3
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
