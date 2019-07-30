|
Jo Anne Suhr
Memphis - Jo Anne Suhr, born July 3, 1932, met her Maker face to face on July 26, 2019.
She is survived by her daughters Lynn Bullock (David), Kathy Underwood (David), Rose Marie Basden (Tommy), and Mary Sue Webb (David). She leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Survived by one sister, Louise Thornberry.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Suhr, parents Arthur and Nelle Butts, brothers William and Robert Butts. Jo Anne was a member of Wells Station Baptist Church, and was an active member of National Avenue Baptist Church for over 40 years. Jo Anne enjoyed teaching her Sunday School Class, WMU, Christian music, and had a great love for God, family and church.
She was known for her cooking, gardening, and sewing. She retired from Sears.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Gideons International or . Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5p.m. until 7 p.m. at Forest Hill Funeral Home-East. Services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Hill with interment to follow.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 30, 2019