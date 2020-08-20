Jo Dean Judkins



Jo Dean Judkins passed away on August 19, 2020, at Methodist Germantown Hospital after a brief illness. She was born on December 31, 1928 in Haskell, Oklahoma to Fletcher Dean Bruce and Adelaide Clara Condon. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years, H. Harlan Judkins, her parents, her sister, Betty Dameron of Aurora, Colorado and her brother Bill Bruce of Tulsa, Oklahoma. She is survived by her daughters, Carol Gonzales (Richard) of Lakeland, TN and Julie Hill (William) of Cordova, TN, her sister, Susan Jane Sloan of Tulsa, Oklahoma and her brother in law and his wife, Philip and Laura Judkins of Tulsa, OK.



Due to Covid-19 there will be a private service and she will be buried next to her husband, Harlan in Tulsa, Oklahoma at a later date.



Any memorials may be made to the Tunica Humane Society.













