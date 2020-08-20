1/1
Jo Dean Judkins
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jo Dean Judkins

Jo Dean Judkins passed away on August 19, 2020, at Methodist Germantown Hospital after a brief illness. She was born on December 31, 1928 in Haskell, Oklahoma to Fletcher Dean Bruce and Adelaide Clara Condon. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years, H. Harlan Judkins, her parents, her sister, Betty Dameron of Aurora, Colorado and her brother Bill Bruce of Tulsa, Oklahoma. She is survived by her daughters, Carol Gonzales (Richard) of Lakeland, TN and Julie Hill (William) of Cordova, TN, her sister, Susan Jane Sloan of Tulsa, Oklahoma and her brother in law and his wife, Philip and Laura Judkins of Tulsa, OK.

Due to Covid-19 there will be a private service and she will be buried next to her husband, Harlan in Tulsa, Oklahoma at a later date.

Any memorials may be made to the Tunica Humane Society.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9013885135
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved