Jo Lynn Jackson
Memphis - Jo Lynn Jackson, 65, of Memphis, TN passed away on August 19, 2020 surrounded by her siblings after a short illness. She was born June 8, 1955 to DeDe McGee Scott and the late Dr. John L. McGee, Jr. in Memphis, TN. Jo graduated from Overton High School in 1973 and received her Bachelor of Science from The University of Tennessee at Martin in 1977. While in high school Jo met the love of her life - Ricky Jackson. The two of them married in 1980 and were devoted to one another everyday of their lives until Ricky's passing in February of this year.
Jo spent her entire career assisting in the overall healthcare of others. The last 25+ years were with the Woman's Physician Group in Germantown. Jo loved reading to wind down and relax - Murder Mysteries were her favorite. She also liked solving puzzles of all kinds, coloring books for adults, watching Reality Shows (Survivor, Big Brother, Amazing Race, and many others - you knew never to call her when they were on), annual traveling with Ricky, family celebrations (all birthdays and holidays), and her Saturday "social outings" with her Mom and sisters at Kirby Pines.
In addition to her Mom, Jo is survived by her sisters Stephanie McVay (Billy) and Linda McGee, her brother Michael McGee (Terry) and nephews Jeremy Jackson (Jenny) and John Michael McGee.
There will be a visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 on Saturday, August 29th at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery followed by a graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made in Jo's memory to the West Cancer Foundation (https://www.westcancerfoundation.org/
) or Colonial Park UMC (http://colonialpark.org/
)