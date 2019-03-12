|
|
Jo Lynn Lampley
Southaven, MS
Mrs. Jo Lynn (McCaul) Hogue Lampley, born on March 5, 1945 in Memphis, Tennessee, to Jo McMillen and the late Forrest McCaul, passed away at age 74 on March 8, 2019 in Southaven, Mississippi surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 12 from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Life Fellowship Church, 7790 Davidson Road, Olive Branch, Mississippi. The memorial service, officiated by Pastor Warren Pellom, Prince Of Peace Lutheran Church, will begin at 1:00 with burial to follow at Forest Hill South. Forest Hill Funeral Home is handling arrangements, 1661 Elvis Presley Blvd., Memphis, (901) 775-0310. Please visit Legacy.com for full obituary.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 12, 2019