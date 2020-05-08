Jo Nell Dye



Memphis - Jo Nell Younger Dye, 93, departed this life on May 4, 2020. She was a selfless Christian with a big heart, a quick wit and a loving spirit who was devoted to her friends and family and served as a constant source of encouragement to each of them.



Jo Nell was born August 27, 1926, in Paris, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Joseph Clifton Younger and the late Minnie Harmon Younger. She attended Lee School and Grove High School in Paris.



She moved to Memphis, where she met the love of her life, the late Robert W. Dye, and they married in 1947, making their home in Bartlett. She was a faithful member of Bartlett Baptist Church, where she taught 5-year-olds in Sunday School and attended Bible study for more than 50 years. She volunteered at St. Francis Hospital for many years helping patients and their families with basic needs, a job she liked to say made her "feel like a watered garden." She will be remembered for her compassion, her faith, and her unwavering love.



She is survived by her two daughters, Judy Hays (Jim) and Leigh Ann Dye; her sons, David Dye (Debbie) and Robert Dye (Emily), all of Memphis, TN; two grandchildren, Katherine "Kakky" Dye of Washington D.C. and Thomas Dye of Atlanta, Ga. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harmon Younger; two sisters, Thelma Warren and Katherine Winchester; and her nephews Bob Winchester and Fred Winchester.



Private graveside services will be held at Memphis Memory Gardens. The family requests that memorials be made directly to The Salvation Army and the Memphis Food Bank.









