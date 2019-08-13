Services
Brantley Phillips Funeral Home
2470 Highway 51 South
Hernando, MS 38632
(662) 429-6262
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Southaven, MS
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Southaven, MS
Joan Ann Starcher Latimer


1946 - 2019
Joan Ann Starcher Latimer Obituary
Joan Ann Starcher Latimer

Southaven, MS - Joan Ann Starcher Latimer was born in Alum Creek, West Virginia on May 31, 1946 and passed away in Southaven, Mississippi on August 10, 2019. She was a former employee of Federal Reserve Bank, Scared Heart School, and City of Southaven. Truly a blessing to her family and friends, full of joy and faith. A beloved wife, devoted to her family, and a loyal friend to many. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Allen B. Latimer, her loving step-daughter Colleen Latimer Sears and her husband Thomas, two grandchildren Courtney and Cole; sister Shirley Tabor, and brother Gene Starcher and his wife Gloria, Visitation will take place on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at Christ the King Catholic Church in Southaven, MIssissippi. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10am also at Christ the King Catholic Church followed by burial at Thyatira Cemetery in Thyatira, Mississippi.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 13, 2019
