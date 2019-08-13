|
|
Joan Ann Starcher Latimer
Southaven, MS - Joan Ann Starcher Latimer was born in Alum Creek, West Virginia on May 31, 1946 and passed away in Southaven, Mississippi on August 10, 2019. She was a former employee of Federal Reserve Bank, Scared Heart School, and City of Southaven. Truly a blessing to her family and friends, full of joy and faith. A beloved wife, devoted to her family, and a loyal friend to many. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Allen B. Latimer, her loving step-daughter Colleen Latimer Sears and her husband Thomas, two grandchildren Courtney and Cole; sister Shirley Tabor, and brother Gene Starcher and his wife Gloria, Visitation will take place on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at Christ the King Catholic Church in Southaven, MIssissippi. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10am also at Christ the King Catholic Church followed by burial at Thyatira Cemetery in Thyatira, Mississippi.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 13, 2019