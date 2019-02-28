|
Joan Davis
Bartlett, TN
Mrs. Margaret Joan Davis, 84, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at The Kings Daughters and Sons Nursing Home in Bartlett, TN. She was born July 27, 1934 in Middleton, TN, to Robert Neal Hodge and Callie Pearl Allen Hodge.
A celebration of life service will be at 1 PM, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with bro. Daniel Nooner officiating. A graveside service will follow at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 AM to service time only at the funeral home.
Survivors include her 3 daughters, Barbara Wilkins (Marvin) of Olive Branch, MS, Margaret Schermerhorn (Virgil) of Germantown, TN, and Pat Bankston of Bartlett, TN; brother, Eugene Hodge of Middleton, TN; sister, Mavis Nooner (Oscar) of Lepanto, AR; 4 grandchildren, Jesse Neyman (Hailey), Amanda Crawford (Jerry), Melissa Sevier (Charlie Mathis), and Clint Bankston (fiance - Evette); 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and brother, Leonard Hodge.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Mathis, Jerry Crawford, Clint Bankston, Phillip Nooner, Ray Nooner, and Tracy Hodge.
Memorials may be sent to the , 699 Oakleaf Office Lane, Suite 105, Memphis, TN 38117. Condolences to the family may be posted at [email protected] Services may be viewed at 1 PM Saturday and for 60 days following at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestream.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 28, 2019