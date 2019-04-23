|
|
Joan M. Wakefield Jones
Memphis, TN
Joan M. Yates Wakefield Jones, 86, of Memphis, went to be with our Lord on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Carlton Bernell Wakefield and Walter P. Jones, her parents, Joseph Yates and Bernice Yates, and her sister Linda Yates Sproles. She is survived by her four children, Cheryl Wakefield Phillips, (Jimmy), Carlton Wakefield, (Rhonda), Mark Wakefield, (Debbie), Ricky Wakefield,( Theresa) nine grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. Mrs. Jones also is survived by her sister, Norma Jean Neiman and brother, Robert Yates. She was a member of Central Church and retired from the City of Memphis as an executive secretary for 2 mayors. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, April 25, 2019 for a Visitation to be held at 1 pm with a graveside service to follow at 2 pm, all at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park - East. The family would like to send a special thank you for all the caregivers at the Heritage at Irene Woods for the loving care they have provided for the last four years.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019