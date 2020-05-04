Joan Nichols
Memphis - Private family services for Ms. Joan Nichols, age 83, will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020.
Mrs. Nichols, a former Humboldt resident and Supervisor of Shelby County Schools, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in the St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Channie James.
Ms. Nichols is survived by a son, J.T. Nichols (Terri) of Eads; a sister, Jean Gaither of Bartlett; five grandchildren, Jared Nichols, Chase Nichols, Justin Cunningham, Sarah Lynne Narcisse and Jessica Roper; five great grandchildren; three nieces and two nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Jude Hospital.
Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home 731-784-1414 www.SheltonFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 4 to May 6, 2020.