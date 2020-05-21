JoAnn AlbertJoAnn Albert passed away peacefully at home May 19th surrounded by her loving family. Joann was born in Trimble, Tennessee in 1936. After graduating from Trimble High School she moved to Memphis to attend Business School. She began working for Sears and met her husbandCarle Albert, a U.S. Marine stationed in Millington. In 1960 they married and began their family. They moved to Millington in 1975 after Carle retired from the Marine Corps. In later years, they enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S and Europe. Carle passed away in 2016. JoAnn is survived by her brother Billy McManis, her children Michael Albert and Carla Taylor, her grandchildren Amanda Kraus, Brittany Murphy, Claire Arrison, Scott Taylor, and Anne Fultz, and her great grandchildren Eleanor Kraus, Benjamin Kraus and Norah Arrison. JoAnn was a faithful member of First Baptist Millington. Services are private.Munford Funeral HomeMillington Chapel(901) 873-0123