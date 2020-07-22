1/1
Joann Marie Turner Achels
Joann Marie Turner Achels

Joann Marie Turner Achels, 71 went home to be with the Lord on Sunday July 19, 2020 in Sugar land, TX. Surrounded by her two children and her four grandchildren. Joann was an alumni of Booker T. Washington High. Visitation Friday July 24, 2020 11-11:55 a.m. Please exercise patience as only 15 people will be allowed inside the chapel at a time. Funeral service Friday July 24, 2020 12 noon all services held at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home Walnut grove location 2944 Walnut grove road. Due to the COVID-19 regulation the Achels family is aware that only 50 guest of the family,friends and church member can attend the private homegoing service. Mrs. Achels services will be live stream on RS Lewis Live Stream on our facebook and on R.S. Lewis Funeral Home web page. Burial will be in New Park Cemetery on Horn Lake Rd. Thank you for your prayers.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
11:00 - 11:45 AM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut
JUL
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut
Funeral services provided by
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
