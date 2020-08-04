Joanne S. Dolley



Memphis - Joanne S. Dolley, 68 answered the master call on Sunday August 2, 2020 in Memphis, TN. She was well loved by her family and friends in the south Memphis area. Visitation will be Friday July 7, 2020 3:00 p.m.. - 6:00 p.m. Please exercise patience as only 15 people will be allowed inside the funeral home with mask at a time. Funeral service will be Saturday July 8, 2020 10:00 a.m. Due COVID-19 regulation the Dolley family is aware that only 40 guest of the family and friends can attend the funeral service on Saturday. All services are held at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home the Historical downtown location 374 Vance Ave. Burial in Memorial Park Cemetery on Poplar Ave. We strongly advise other family and friends to view the service on RS Lewis Live Stream on our facebook page. Thank you for your prayers and cooperation.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store