|
|
JoDoris Kirkland
JoDoris Kirkland, 60 years old, passed away from cancer on November 19, 2019. Her children are Kalie Elise Dalrymple-Brewer, Seirra Marie Walters, and Elijah Jo Kirkland. Her grandchildren are Ellie Elise Brewer, Paxton Benton, and Caden Benton. Her siblings are Donnie Hoback, Danny Hoback, Irvin Holderbaugh, Scott Stout, Johnny Holderbaugh, and Richard Stout. A memorial service will be held at Lucy Baptist Church in Millington, TN on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 3:00. Matthew 11:28; "Come unto Me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest."
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019