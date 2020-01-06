|
Joe Davis Pickering
Memphis - Joe Davis Pickering, 84, of Memphis, TN, son of the late Joe Davis Pickering and Anne Hutton Pickering, passed away early Thursday morning, January 2, 2020. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Frances Luckett Pickering, his brother William "Bill" Pickering, and his sister Nancy Pickering Douglas (Bill), all of Memphis, and many nieces and nephews.
Joe graduated from Germantown High School in 1953 where he was involved in many activities including Student Government and Athletics.
He attended both The University of Memphis and Vanderbilt University in addition to serving in the United States Army in Europe.
Joe retired after a successful career of Real Estate and Real Estate Appraisal.
His volunteer service included the East Memphis Optimist Club and the FedEx St. Jude Golf Tournament. In his earlier life he coached youth football and basketball. He was well loved and will be missed by many.
The memorial service will be held Thursday January 9, 2020 at Christ United Methodist Church with visitation at 10:00 and the service following at 11:00.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020