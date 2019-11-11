Services
M. J. Edwards Funeral Home
1165 Airways Boulevard
Memphis, TN 38114
(901) 327-9360
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Nevilles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Edward Nevilles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Edward Nevilles Obituary
Joe Edward Nevilles

Memphis - Joe Edward Nevilles, age 82, died on November 7, 2019. The visitation is Friday, November 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. at M. J. Edwards Funeral Home, 1165 Airways Blvd and on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Polk Chapel C.M.E. Church, 8534 East Shelby Drive, Memphis, TN 38125, with the service starting at 12:00 noon. The burial will take place in the church cemetery. M. J. Edwards Funeral Home Airways, 901-327-9360.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -