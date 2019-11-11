|
|
Joe Edward Nevilles
Memphis - Joe Edward Nevilles, age 82, died on November 7, 2019. The visitation is Friday, November 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. at M. J. Edwards Funeral Home, 1165 Airways Blvd and on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Polk Chapel C.M.E. Church, 8534 East Shelby Drive, Memphis, TN 38125, with the service starting at 12:00 noon. The burial will take place in the church cemetery. M. J. Edwards Funeral Home Airways, 901-327-9360.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019