|
|
Joe Glenn
Memphis - Mr. Joe Glenn, 74, passed away June 26, 2019. Joe was born August 10, 1944 in Brooksville, MS. Joe is survived by his wife, Carolyn Eason-Glenn; two daughters, one step-daughter, three brothers and a host a family and friends that will miss him dearly. A visitation will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Word of Faith Christ Center, 3528 Sharpe Avenue, Memphis, TN 38111. Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Word of Faith Christ Center with interment to follow immediately at Calvary Cemetery, 1663 Elvis Presley Boulevard, Memphis, TN 38106.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 3, 2019