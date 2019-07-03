Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Word of Faith Christ Center
3528 Sharpe Avenue
Memphis, TN
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Word of Faith Christ Center
3528 Sharpe Avenue
Memphis, TN
Interment
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
1663 Elvis Presley Boulevard
Memphis, TN
1944 - 2019
Joe Glenn Obituary
Joe Glenn

Memphis - Mr. Joe Glenn, 74, passed away June 26, 2019. Joe was born August 10, 1944 in Brooksville, MS. Joe is survived by his wife, Carolyn Eason-Glenn; two daughters, one step-daughter, three brothers and a host a family and friends that will miss him dearly. A visitation will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Word of Faith Christ Center, 3528 Sharpe Avenue, Memphis, TN 38111. Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Word of Faith Christ Center with interment to follow immediately at Calvary Cemetery, 1663 Elvis Presley Boulevard, Memphis, TN 38106.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 3, 2019
