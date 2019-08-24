|
|
Dr. Joe L. Wilhite
Piperton - Dr. Joe L. Wilhite, of Piperton, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was born on November 22, 1929 in Sardis, Tennessee. Dr. Wilhite graduated from Sardis High School and soon joined the Army. He went to Korea for thirteen months. After returning, he attended The University of Tennessee Martin and then their Medical School. He served his residency in Roanoke, Virginia at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He continued with his general surgery residency in Jacksonville, Florida followed by his thoracic and cardio vascular residency in Memphis at UT Memphis. Dr. Wilhite practiced thoracic surgery at St. Joseph and St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. During his time in the Army Reserves, he commanded the 330th General Hospital. He retired as Bird Colonel. He was so passionate about his career that he did medical missions for Panama Missions in Panama, Central America for over ten years. Dr. Wilhite was a member of the Tennessee Medical Society, the American Medical Society, the American Parkinson's Society and many more. Dr. Wilhite preceded in death by, his son, Joe Wilhite, Jr. and his step-son, Robert Stewart. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Millie Wilhite, daughter, Cynthia McCormick, a granddaughter, Sarah Connell, a grandson, Lawson Stewart, a sister, Doris DelBiaggio and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, August 25th from two o'clock in the afternoon until four o'clock in that afternoon at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. There will be a funeral held on Monday, August 26th at ten o'clock in the morning also at the funeral home. The burial will immediately follow the service. Memorial contributions can be made to The Parkinson's Foundation in Dr. Wilhite's name.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019