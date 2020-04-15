|
Joe Mack Bingham
Ashland - Joe Mack Bingham, 80, of Ashland, MS, passed away on April 11, 2020 in Ripley, MS.
No visitation will be held. Private graveside burial services will be held April 16, 2020 at Bluff Springs Baptist Church, 364 Bluff Springs Road, Ashland, MS 38603 with the Reverend Mike Smith officiating.
He was born in Ashland, MS to Aaron Harvey and Clara Hudspeth Bingham on June 29, 1939. He went to school in Ashland, MS. He married Frances M. Colson in January 1960 in Ripley, MS. He worked as a firefighter for Memphis Fire Department for 30 years. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the US Air Force. He was involved in Harley Davidson motorcycles his entire life, was an avid photographer, history buff, and member of many groups of friends promoting history and preservation.
He is preceded in death by his father, Aaron Harvey Bingham, his mother, Clara Hudspeth Bingham, and his grandson, Braydon Bingham.
Joe Mack Bingham is survived by his former wife, Frances M. Powell; his three children: Marty Bingham of Whiteville, TN, Vicki Hedrick and husband Terry Hedrick of Bolivar, TN, and Michael Bingham of Whiteville, TN; his two sisters: Sara Bingham and Peggy Bingham of Ashland, MS; and six grandchildren: Erica Holbrook, Aaron Bingham, Alex Bingham, Christian Bingham, Olivia Bingham, and Emma Bingham.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020