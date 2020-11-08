Joe Michael Kelley



Memphis - Joe Michael Kelley, age 63, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away in his sleep October 30, 2020.



His funeral service will be held at 9:00 am on Tuesday, November 10th, at High Point Funeral Home located 3788 Summer Ave, Memphis, Tennessee.



Michael entered this world on June 16, 1957, making the world brighter with his smiles and laughter.



His father, Joe Kelley of Memphis, TN and his grandparents, John and Aline McKenzie of Memphis, TN proceeded Michael to Heaven.



Michael leaves his mother, Johnnie Kelley of Memphis, TN, his favorite aunt, Joyce Bumgarner of Grand Junction, CO, 1st cousins, Reed & Lisa Bumgarner of Grand Junction, CO, Bethany Bumgarner-Wilson of Grand Junction, CO and Ray & Carolyn Weaver of Collierville, TN.



He leaves a multitude of 2nd & 3rd cousins as well friends from all walks of life.



Everyone he touched during his 63 years will notice the world is a little less bright and cheerful









