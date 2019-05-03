|
Joe Murphree Reynolds
Memphis - Joe Murphree Reynolds, 61, passed away April 30, 2019. He was born September 5, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois. His family moved to Memphis in the spring of 1958. He graduated from Whitehaven High School in 1975. Joe traveled with the company that handled the rides at the Mid-South Fair for eighteen months, and he had some amazing stories. He worked at the Windjammer Restaurant and loved music, was an excellent drummer, played in several bands around town and would encourage anyone to follow their musical interests.
He was preceded in death by his two older brothers, Billy Mart Reynolds and Ricky Wayne Reynolds.
He leaves behind his daughters, Julie Reynolds Gaiaschi (Pietro) of Iowa and Halle Reynolds of Memphis; his three grandchildren, Grace and Faith Gaiaschi and Noah Smith; his parents, Billy and Ruthell Reynolds of Memphis and a sister, Johnnie Reynolds Boaz of Mempihs. Joe will be greatly missed by all his friends and family.
The family will receive friends on Friday May 3, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis. Funeral services will be held on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Memphis Funeral Home.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 3, 2019