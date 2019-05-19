Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Ellendale United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Ellendale United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Rushing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Rushing

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joe Rushing Obituary
Joe Rushing

Bartlett - Joe Rushing, 76, of Bartlett went to be with his Lord on May 3rd. 2019.A former Bartlett and Memphis State football standout, was also a veteran.He retired from MPD as a helicopter pilot and Hospital Wing as a pilot. He was a long time member of Ellendale United Methodist Church.

Memorial services will be held there May 25th---Visitation 10:00 Service 11:00 with lunch served afterwards.

He leaves behind a wife of 56 years, Anita P Rushing, a son, Joe Rushing Jr., a sister Celia Pollard, 3 grandchildren, Chandler, Dalton and Logan Rushing.

Memorials may be sent to Ellendale United Methodist, PO Box 85, Ellendale, TN 38029
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.