Joe Rushing
Bartlett - Joe Rushing, 76, of Bartlett went to be with his Lord on May 3rd. 2019.A former Bartlett and Memphis State football standout, was also a veteran.He retired from MPD as a helicopter pilot and Hospital Wing as a pilot. He was a long time member of Ellendale United Methodist Church.
Memorial services will be held there May 25th---Visitation 10:00 Service 11:00 with lunch served afterwards.
He leaves behind a wife of 56 years, Anita P Rushing, a son, Joe Rushing Jr., a sister Celia Pollard, 3 grandchildren, Chandler, Dalton and Logan Rushing.
Memorials may be sent to Ellendale United Methodist, PO Box 85, Ellendale, TN 38029
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 19, 2019