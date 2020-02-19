Services
Forest Hill Funeral Home East - Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
901-346-3250
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home East
2440 Whitten Rd.
Memphis, TN
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home East
2440 Whitten Rd.
Memphis, TN
Joe Thomas Renick Obituary
Joe Thomas Renick

Joe Thomas Renick, 90, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, February 19, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital Bartlett.

Joe, also know as Papaw to his grandchildren, was born in Ashland MS on June 10, 1929. He was a retired pharmaceutical salesman who worked for Cutter, Wyeth Laboratories, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals. He was stationed in Vienna, Austria and served with the Army Finance Department during the Korean War. He graduated from Ashland High School and attended Memphis State College. He was a committed Christian, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and was a faithful member of Ridgeway Baptist Church where he was a deacon and a Gideon.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Mildred Blanz Renick, his parents, Eddie Lee and Aney Renick, and two sisters, Betty Bond and Mary Ann Samples.

He is survived by his three daughters, Paula Ross (Elbert) of Mt. Juliet TN, Beth Avanzi (Joe) of Bartlett TN, and Becky Roberts (Jeff) of Collierville TN, a sister, Polly Hodges, of Ashland MS, seven grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

He enjoyed music, reading, gardening, golfing, and politics. He devoted his life to his family, friends, and his Savior. He was greatly loved and he loved greatly.

Visitation is Monday, February 24, 2020, from 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm at Forest Hill Funeral Home East, 2440 Whitten Rd. Funeral begins at 2:00 pm with burial immediately following.

The family requests that any memorials be sent to Ridgeway Baptist Church or Gideon International.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
