Joel Preston Smith
Memphis - Joel Preston Smith, 61 of Memphis, TN passed away on Monday June 1, 2020. A drive by visitation will be held on Friday, June 5th at Second Baptist Church, 4680 Walnut Grove Road Memphis, 4-6 p.m. A private service will be held for family. Joel was born to Joan and Don Smith on June 5, 1958 in Ripley, Mississippi. He attended Ridgeway High School in Memphis and graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Civil Engineering. Joel was in the real estate business working with his father and later with Keller Williams Real Estate. Joel loved his family very much. He was an active member of Second Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon. He volunteered much of his time going on mission trips with his church. He enjoyed watching the Memphis State Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs!! Mary and Joel loved spending time with friends and family. Joel leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 36 years Mary Craig Smith; his parents Don and Joan Smith of Memphis, sister Georgann (Jack) Woods of Lenoir City, TN, his nieces Maggie Woods of Lenoir City, TN and Ryan Woods of Washington State. And many more relatives and a host of friends. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Second Baptist Church, or a charity of your choice. Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memphis - Joel Preston Smith, 61 of Memphis, TN passed away on Monday June 1, 2020. A drive by visitation will be held on Friday, June 5th at Second Baptist Church, 4680 Walnut Grove Road Memphis, 4-6 p.m. A private service will be held for family. Joel was born to Joan and Don Smith on June 5, 1958 in Ripley, Mississippi. He attended Ridgeway High School in Memphis and graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Civil Engineering. Joel was in the real estate business working with his father and later with Keller Williams Real Estate. Joel loved his family very much. He was an active member of Second Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon. He volunteered much of his time going on mission trips with his church. He enjoyed watching the Memphis State Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs!! Mary and Joel loved spending time with friends and family. Joel leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 36 years Mary Craig Smith; his parents Don and Joan Smith of Memphis, sister Georgann (Jack) Woods of Lenoir City, TN, his nieces Maggie Woods of Lenoir City, TN and Ryan Woods of Washington State. And many more relatives and a host of friends. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Second Baptist Church, or a charity of your choice. Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.