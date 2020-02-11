|
John A. Austin
John A. Austin died peacefully February 10. He lived a long, productive and happy life. John graduated from The Hill School in Pottstown, PA. He later joined the Marine Corps which along with being an Eagle Scout helped form his work ethic and character. He excelled in many sports in his lifetime: soccer, tennis, baseball, basketball, handball, racquet ball, golf and fishing. He had many hobbies as well, hobbies in which he pursued with a passion. John graduated from Rhodes College, formerly Southwestern, was captain of the basketball and tennis teams, was president of his fraternity, and later served on its board. An entrepreneur in the lumber industry and with an eye for business, he opened his hardwood lumber sales office and later developed his successful furniture dimension factory, MidSouth Woodcraft Company in West Helena, AR which he sold in 1984. He then moved into a personal investment career. He was still trading options at his death at 92 years old. John always loved nature and the outdoors. He was an avid duck and turkey hunter. He was a member of the Memphis Country Club and his longtime pleasure was playing golf with the Saturday Morning Dogs. A large part of his and wife, Susan's lives were their Labrador retrievers which besides being pets, they ran in field trials. He had a field trial champion, I Love Luke. He also judged field trials all over the country. John was an expert fly fisherman (Susan was close) and was known for the wooly buggers he tied. John's goal was to catch every fish on a fly that swam, and he probably succeeded. Another goal was to see the USA, exploring its history and incredible beauty. They visited every state but North Dakota and gained a stronger feel for our great country. John found comfort and devotion in St. James Anglican Church and was active there. Foremost was his love for his family. He was married to Susan Fulmer Austin for 61 yrs. He leaves two daughters, Hays Austin Komisar (Mike) and Peggy Austin Riggins, six grandchildren, Sara Emerson (Mitch), Zackary Komisar, John, Lele and Austin Riggins, and three great-grandchildren, Emma, Noah and Hannah Emerson. John enjoyed spending time with his next-door neighbor at Trezevant, a lovely lady and friend, Mary Dunklin. They were devoted to each other, and she added a wonderful sparkle to his life.
Favored beneficiaries are St. James Anglican Church and Trezevant Manor.
A reception/visitation will be February 13, 2-4 p.n. at Trezevant Manor. Service will be February 14, 11:00 a.m. at the Lord's Chapel at Elmwood Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020