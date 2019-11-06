|
John A. Butler
Memphis - John A. Butler, Sr. 94, of Memphis TN passed away November 5, 2019. He was a graduate of Father Ryan High School in Nashville, TN. Mr. Butler returned to Father Ryan High School as a coach and teacher after graduating from Austin Peay University in Clarksville, TN and serving in the Army in WWII. In his free time, he enjoyed boating with family at Pickwick, playing golf, and spending time with the children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Mr. Butler is preceded in death by his six brothers and sisters, and one granddaughter, Ashley Butler. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mary Butler, their three children, Allen Butler (Hilary), David Butler, Carol Browning (John), nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. The funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 8 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 2300 Hickory Crest Dr, Memphis TN. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family request any memorials in his honor to be send to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019