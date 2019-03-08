Services
John Clay
John Aaron Clay, 45 years old of Memphis, TN, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. Aaron was born in Jackson, MS January 7, 1974. He is preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Beth Adams Stovall, his grandparents Dr. and Mrs. Lowell Adams and Rev. and Mrs. Odell Clay. He is survived by his father, Thomas L. Clay of Ringgold, GA and his brother, Adam Lee Clay of Southaven, MS. Aaron was employed many years with Mid-South Food Bank in Memphis. He was loved by his coworkers and the community he served. He was known for his kind heart and his humorous and generous spirit. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6pm on Saturday, March 9th at Family Funeral Care on Summer Avenue in Memphis, TN. The funeral service will follow at 6pm with Rev. David Clay, John Aaron's uncle, officiating. Interment will be Monday, March 11th at 10am at Memphis Memory Gardens on Raleigh Lagrange Road.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 8, 2019
