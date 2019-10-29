|
|
John Alfred Whitehead
Memphis - John Alfred Whitehead, age 85, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. John was born September 8, 1934 in Clarksdale, MS.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM with funeral services immediately following at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 4851 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38117. A catered reception for family and friends will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 4851 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38117.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019