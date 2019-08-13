|
John Allan Jones Jr.
Nesbit - John Allan Jones Jr., 78, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up in Whitehaven and was a graduate of Whitehaven High School (Class of 1959). Allan was a retired cotton broker who started his career with L.T. Barringer & Co. and ended it with Cargill. Allan is survived by his wife Mary Ruth Jones of Nesbit, Mississippi, his son Mark Jones of Palmetto, Florida, his son Brian Jones of Hernando, Mississippi, his sister Jackie Morales of McGaheysville, Virginia, and his grandsons Tristan & Teegan Jones of Hernando, Mississippi.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 13, 2019