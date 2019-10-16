|
|
John Andrew Young
Atoka - John Andrew Young, of Atoka, passed away on October 12, 2019. He was 76 and retired from Civil Service and the US Navy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Glide, Oregon at a later date. He is survived by his wife, Mary Young; daughter, Cindi Odum of Raleigh, N.C.; son, John E. Young, of Virginia Beach, Va; brother, Stan Young of Glide, Or; grandchildren, Lauren Harrelson, Danielle Odum, Savana Young; and one great-grandchild, Mason. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel has charge of the arrangements. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019