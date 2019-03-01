|
|
John Anthony Deweese
Germantown, TN
John Anthony Deweese, age 62, passed away at his home in Germantown, TN, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was born on August 13, 1956 in Louisville, Kentucky to Dr. and Mrs. Melvin Wayne Deweese. John was a life-long Memphian and owner of the Belmont Grill. He was passionate about his family and was loved by all who knew him. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dell Deweese, daughter, Mary Dell Deweese, brother, Bill Deweese, and father, Dr. Melvin Deweese. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN. In lieu of flowers, John and his family ask that charitable donations be made to the or The .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 1, 2019