Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
For more information about
John Deweese
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Deweese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Anthony Deweese


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Anthony Deweese Obituary
John Anthony Deweese

Germantown, TN

John Anthony Deweese, age 62, passed away at his home in Germantown, TN, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was born on August 13, 1956 in Louisville, Kentucky to Dr. and Mrs. Melvin Wayne Deweese. John was a life-long Memphian and owner of the Belmont Grill. He was passionate about his family and was loved by all who knew him. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dell Deweese, daughter, Mary Dell Deweese, brother, Bill Deweese, and father, Dr. Melvin Deweese. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN. In lieu of flowers, John and his family ask that charitable donations be made to the or The .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 1, 2019
