John Arthur Simpson
John Arthur Simpson was born March 13, 1941 to Daniel Simpson and Alberta Lanos Simpson in Earle, AR.
Raised in Memphis, Tennessee, John matriculated at Manassas High School and graduated in 1959. Upon graduation, John was chosen as one of the first African-American students to enroll at the then Memphis State University. Those students, respectfully known as the "Memphis State 8." Were pioneers who broke racial barriers and a historical marker on the University of Memphis campus commemorates that courageous group.
In 1961, John married Marian Larkin, a union lasted 58 years and produced three sons -Michael, Keith (deceased) and Edwin Simpson. John also joined the United States Air Force in 1961,, faithfully serving his country for for 28 years , rising to rank of Major. Following his military career, he continue to serve his community as a retirement planner (sales) with MetLife.
John was an active member Trinity CME Church, joining as a child and reuniting with the church upon his retirement from the Air Force. He was active in various ministries at the church including the Trinity Male Chorus.
John loved spending time with family and friends and love to cheer on all the Memphis based teams. He was also a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Alberta Simpson; his two brothers, Willie Simpson and Richard Simpson; his sister Algene Berry; his son, Keith Donnell Simpson, and a grandson, Edwin Andrew Simpson.
He leaves, his wife, Marian Larkin Simpson; sons Michael and Edwin Simpson; his brother Robert E, Simpson Sr. (Elizabeth); his sister-in-law, Mary L Larkin; seven grandchildren - Reane Gilder (Jabari), Nicole Simpson, Keith D. Simpson, Jr., Donell Keith Simpson, Briann Simpson, Cameron Simpson, Ian Arthur Simpson, Rico, Jaylin and Jasmin Simpson; eight great grandchildren - Triston, Tavion, Danzi, Taylor, Noah, Evan, Colin, and Allon Simpson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, 4-7 p.m. at Trinity CME Church. The Burial will be Friday at 9:30 a.m at the West TN State Veterans Cemetery, followed by Memorial Service starting at 11:30 am at Trinity CME Church.
VH Bins and Son Funeral Home 901-946-2061
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020