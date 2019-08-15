|
John Basil Crone
Memphis - John Basil Crone of Memphis, TN, died peacefully surrounded by family on August 12, 2019. He was born at St Joseph Hospital on July 18, 1927 to Neely Gordon Crone and Annie Marie Gunti. He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Beverly Pauline Smith and siblings: Father Neely "Nordie" Gordon Crone OFM, Dr. Donald William Crone, Sister M. Annette Crone OFM and grandson Seth Kolski. He is survived by brothers, Raymond Hayes Crone and James Gerard Crone (Dorothy) and sister-in-law Patricia Hall Crone.
He graduated from Christian Brothers College (High School) in 1945 where he was a standout athlete, baseball pitcher and a Golden Glove Boxing Champion. He was nominated for CBC Athlete of the decade for his many sporting accomplishments. He then entered the US Merchant Marine under the wing of the US Army where his patriotic duty cost him a baseball scholarship at Notre Dame University. He later played within the Chicago White Sox Minor League organization.
While at basic training in Jackson, SC, he met his future wife, Beverly. Once his service was complete they returned to Memphis where he worked within the Electrical Supply industry. He later opened and ran his own company, Delta Electric Supply until his retirement in 1988. Basil and Beverly had 3 children, Michael Earl (Martel), Janet Anne, Gregory Gordon (Amy). "Pawpaw" will be remembered by his grandchildren: Jeff, Colleen (Gary), Jessica, Neely and John and greatgrandchildren, Quinn, Madyx, Gage, Isaac and Lilly.
Basil was an active parishioner of St. Louis Catholic Church and active in the Men's Club. He was a long time starter at Audubon Golf Course and also a lifelong Season Ticket holder and a loyal University of Memphis Football fan, missing less than 10 games over the years.
Visitation will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church on August 16 at 12noon followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00p.m. . Burial following at Memorial Park.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 15, 2019